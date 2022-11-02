Carrick heaps praise on ‘terrific’ Middlesbrough man after Hull City win

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has labelled striker Marcus Forss ‘terrific’ in an interview with Teesside Live, after his strong performance in the 3-1 victory over Hull City on Tuesday night.

Middlesbrough were unlucky in their first outing under their new boss at the weekend, losing in the last minute away at Preston North End, but they managed to get the first win of the Carrick era in midweek at Hull City.

Chuba Akpom opened the scoring, with former Boro defender Cyrus Christie grabbing an equaliser on the hour mark. But two own goals saw all three points go the way of the visitors.

There were strong showings all over the pitch for the Teessiders, but one player was singled out for praise by Carrick after the game, Forss.

“I like giving players a chance. It was nothing against Rodrigo because I thought he did well the other day. It was just that Marcus came on and caught the eye a little bit so I thought he deserved to start tonight,” he said.

“I thought he was terrific and I said to him after the game, ‘you might not get headlines in terms of big moments, but in terms of what you did for the team, I thought it was fantastic.’ That’s exactly what we want and stand for – sometimes you might not shine as an individual but he played a really big part for us tonight.”

The 23-year-old was given a rare start, only his fourth for the club since arriving from Brentford in the summer, and he looks to have made his mark and an impression on Carrick ahead of the weekend’s clash with Bristol City at the Riverside.

A huge positive for Middlesbrough and for Forss…

Other than Akpom, Middlesbrough have struggled to find a partner for the former Arsenal man up top. Rodrigo Muniz, Duncan Watmore, Matthew Hoppe and Forss are all in contention, and have been rotated alongside Akpom. With Forss making an impact this will be a huge positive for Boro.

Carrick’s side are in desperate need of points, and if players are playing with confidence this will stand them in good stead to help boost them up the table. Forss wasn’t a player that previous boss Chris Wilder often called upon and he will be hoping this is where he can kick on.

Forss will believe he has done enough to keep his place when Middlesbrough take on Bristol City in just a few days time. Although Watmore could be back in contention after missing the last two games with injury and could prove to be tough competition for Forss to dislodge.