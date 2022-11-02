Burnley team news and predicted XI to face Rotherham United with Kompany facing selection dilemmas

Burnley host Rotherham United in the Championship this evening.

Burnley found themselves in 1st place of the Championship table after their comeback win over Reading last weekend – their 15th consecutive Championship game without defeat.

The Clarets are really starting to look like title contenders under Vincent Kompany and the Belgian will see the visit of Rotherham as another must-win game.

Matt Taylor’s Rotherham United sit in the mid-table pack after a solid start to the season so far, with 22 points to their name from their opening 17 fixtures.

Burnley team news

Kompany might have some key decisions to make for tonight’s game, with both Josh Brownhill and Taylor Harwood-Bellis one yellow card away from suspension – if they pick up a yellow card in the game v Rotherham then they’ll miss the following game v Sheffield United.

Both could be rested for tonight then with Kompany having plenty of options to rotate, but Kompany will have Jack Cork available for selection after serving a one-match suspension.

The likes of Scott Twine, Darko Churlinov and Ashley Westwood remain sidelined, whilst Josh Cullen faces another late fitness check.

Predicted XI

Muric (GK)

Maatsen

Beyer

Taylor

Roberts

Cork

Bastien

Zaroury

Tella

Benson

Rodriguez

Kompany can afford to rest Harwood-Bellis and Brownhill tonight, as he has two good options in Charlie Taylor and Cork to call upon.

Other than that, expect a largely unchanged side from the one that beat Reading last time out, but one potential change that Kompany could make is to bring Manuel Benson back into the starting side after the Belgian scored off the bench against the Royals.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.