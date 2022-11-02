Bristol City boss speaks out on the possibility of spending in the January transfer window

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has told Bristol Live that he won’t have money to spend in the upcoming January transfer window.

Bristol City find themselves in 14th place in the table after 19 games played and are in need of some impetus if they are to get themselves up the league standings and closer towards their goal of a place in the division’s top six.

They could be expected to be looking towards the January transfer window in the hopes of adding some reinforcements, improving their side and providing competition for places all over the pitch.

However, this looks to be a slim possibility, after Robins boss Pearson admitted they will have to sell in order to free up funds.

“I won’t have the opportunity to do that, of course I won’t,” Pearson told Bristol Live when asked about January spending.

“There won’t be money to spend unless we sell. In the meantime, we just have to keep working hard to try to rectify.

“When I get the opportunity to spend money, I’ll be spending it where we need it and that is at the back. I’ll just have to get my head down and work with the players. But you know that already.”

Bristol City are in need of reinforcements but it seems as though Pearson’s hands are tied. They need to be working with the players they have at their disposal currently, or look at potential loan deals or free agents to help them in the short-term.

They may look to sell players on the peripheries or even some of their first-team players if the right offer comes in that matches their valuation and asking price. Although they won’t wish to lose their best players, freeing up funds could be a priority to help strengthen their squad in numerous positions.

They have got some good results on the board so far this term, including wins over Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town, and so they are capable of getting a victory over seemingly stronger sides on their day. Pearson will be hoping he has enough at his disposal currently to propel them up the table without having to spend.