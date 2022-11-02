Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face Millwall as defender takes step forward in recovery

Birmingham City host Millwall in the Championship this evening.

John Eustace has had a solid start to life as Blues boss, with his side sitting in 12th place with three wins in their previous five fixtures. A recent win against promotion chasers QPR and a draw against league leaders Burnley have turned Birmingham City into a side that shouldn’t be underestimated.

With four wins in their last five matches, Gary Rowett’s successful tenure as the Lions’ boss has continued as he enters his fourth season at The Den. Millwall have been disciplined defensively in recent fixtures, conceding just three goals in their last five games.

A win for Birmingham City would see them leapfrog tonight’s opponents, whilst Millwall could move into thth if they are able to pick up all three points.

Birmingham City team news

George Friend is currently unavailable after picking up a hamstring injury in August against Millwall U21s. Przemyslaw Placheta will also not feature as he is recovering from a shin issue he sustained against Wigan Athletic in August.

Marc Roberts pulled his hamstring against West Bromwich Albion in September, but Eustace revealed he is now back in training and could make his return for the U21s soon, as could Nico Gordon.

Gary Gardner injured his calf against Norwich City three months ago and it is hoped he can get back amongst training over the next two weeks.

Predicted XI

Ruddy (GK)

Sanderson

Dean

Trusty

Colin

Chong

Bielik

Mejbri

Longelo

Hogan

Deeney

After struggling at the bottom half of the Championship for a number of seasons, Eustace has successfully turned things around at Birmingham City and got the club back to winning ways.

The Blues have caught the eye so far this season, playing attacking football that has overwhelmed most sides they have come up against. Youngsters such as Auston Trusty and Tahith Chong have been stand-out stars far, working well with the plethora of experience within the squad.

This could be a close fixture against two sides that have performed well so far this season.

The match kicks off at 19:45pm this evening.