Birmingham City man opens up on ‘unthinkable’ World Cup call-up as squad selection date nears

Birmingham City starlet Jordan James has said it would be ‘unthinkable’ to earn a spot in the Wales squad for the World Cup.

Birmingham City have seen a number of young players make their way into the senior squad in recent seasons.

James is among those to have made the step up to first-team football, nailing down a spot despite his age. The 18-year-old has already notched up 35 appearances for the Blues, and although his game time has been more limited as of late, he remains in and around John Eustace’s plans at St. Andrew’s.

His early breakthrough has already seen him earn a call-up to the Wales squad, earning a spot in Rob Page’s squad in September. Now, James has been speaking about his World Cup dream with Sky Sports.

The Birmingham City talent said it would be ‘unthinkable’ to go to the tournament, saying:

“I am only 18 and I do have to remember what I’ve already achieved.

“But I do have the World Cup in mind and I do really want to go to that. So every time I’m on the pitch I want to show what I can do to the gaffer and to Rob Page. Hopefully I’ve done enough.

“But at the start of the season there wasn’t even a thought of it, or a chance. It would be an amazing experience and a dream to be a part of. It’s the biggest tournament in the world, to go would be unthinkable.”

Could he make it?

Former Northampton Town boss Page has put faith in young players like James since taking over as Wales boss, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if some made their way into the squad for Qatar.

The only factor that may work against James is his recent drop out of the Birmingham City starting XI.

He was a consistent starter in the early stages of the season before earning a spot in the Wales squad in September and since then, he’s not played anywhere near as much football. That might see others sneak into the side ahead of him.

However, it’s no mean feat earning a spot in the squad at this age, let alone for a World Cup. James has the best years of his career ahead of him, that’s for sure, and a future as a Wales international looks to be on the cards.

Squads are set to be announced on November 11th, The Athletic has said.