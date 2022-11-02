Birmingham City and ex-Watford man Troy Deeney sends message to Luton Town’s Sonny Bradley after nasty-looking injury in last night’s game v Reading

Luton Town skipper Sonny Bradley sustained a nasty-looking injury in last night’s goalless draw v Reading in the Championship, and an unexpected name in Troy Deeney has wished him well.

Luton Town welcomed Reading to Kenilworth Road last night. The game ended 0-0 but for Hatters boss Nathan Jones, the game brought up two fresh injury concerns.

One being Tom Lockyer and the other Bradley, who in the first half landed awkwardly on his leg and was stretchered off the pitch in some distress.

Taking to Twitter soon after, Birmingham City captain and former Watford favourite Deeney posted:

Thoughts go out to Luton captain Bradley that doesn’t look good at all, wish him all the best don’t like to see that 🙏🏾 — Troy Deeney (@T_Deeney) November 1, 2022

It’s a classy touch from Deeney, whose tweet has sparked a positive reaction from fans online.

Watford and Luton Town have a bitter rivalry, and the two teams met in the Championship not so long ago, in a game that ended 4-0 in favour of the Hornets.

Now at Birmingham City, Deeney has found a new role under new manager John Eustace who utilises Deeney as more of a deeper-lying attacker – the 34-year-old has featured in all 17 of Blues’ league games so far this season.

As for Bradley, the extent of his injury is not yet known. But Luton Town boss Jones said of the 31-year-old:

“We don’t know yet [the extent of the injury]. When you knock someone who is going up for the ball, they can land awkwardly and that is what it was. It was a cheap little foul that you don’t want to see because it is very difficult, when they land it can cause a serious injury and hopefully it is not.”

Next up for Deeney’s Birmingham City side is a home game v Millwall, managed by a former Blues boss in Gary Rowett of course, whilst Luton Town head to Blackpool.

Birmingham sit in 12th place of the table and Luton in 10th, and both teams will be desperate to finish the first half of the season in a positive manner with the World Cup just around the corner.

It’ll give teams up and down the Football League a timely break ahead of the second half of the campaign – the business end of the season.