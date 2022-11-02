Assessing Middlesbrough’s season so far and predicting where they’ll finish in the league this season

Middlesbrough have seriously under-performed so far this season, sitting in a lowly 18th place as things stand. Chris Wilder lost his job after a string of poor results, yet Michael Carrick’s appointment looks like the club is taking a new direction.

Middlesbrough have endured one of their worst starts to a Championship campaign in recent memory, picking up just five wins in 18 games. They find themselves in 18th position as things stand and are just one point above the drop zone.

The win at Hull City on Tuesday evening was a huge step in the right direction for Boro and for new boss Carrick. They will undoubtedly still be looking over their shoulder until more space opens up between themselves at the bottom three, but three points on the board is exactly what they needed.

Here, we Middlesbrough’s season so far and predict where the club might finish at the end of the 2022/23 campaign…

The season so far…

Middlesbrough have been a shadow of the side they were last season. Wilder got the Teessiders playing a stylish brand of football that garnered positive performances and equally positive results. But the summer window between then and now was detrimental.

Losing arguably their best player in Marcus Tavernier to Bournemouth and not replacing his energy, ball-carrying and dribbling ability in midfield has been a huge problem. Teams have regularly cut through the middle of Boro time and time again, and the other midfielders at the club have not been able to get up and down the pitch as Tavernier so regularly did.

But of course it not just one player’s exit which has caused their dismal form. Barring Zack Steffen in goal and loanee Ryan Giles at left-back, the players they brought in haven’t particularly improved the squad. Whilst the confidence has also been sapped out of Boro’s star performers from last season.

However, Carrick saw vast improvements against Hull City on Tuesday night and the result and performance are huge positives to build upon. It is tough to call on what will happen for the rest of the campaign given Carrick’s lack of experience in management, but there are signs of them moving in the right direction.

1 of 40 Who currently wears the number 21 shirt for Middlesbrough? Riley McGree Massimo Luongo Caolan Boyd-Munce Marcus Forss

Where will Middlesbrough finish this season?

A top-half finish will be a success story for Boro given their poor start. They do need to pick up results quickly if they are to stand any chance of achieving that, but despite sitting in a lowly 18th they are just eight points off the top six and so even that is not out of reach if they can put a run together.

The main priority in the short-term is getting away from trouble and putting distance between between themselves and the relegation zone. Once they can safely breathe a slight sigh of relief they can then look up the table rather than down.

In terms of a table position, I’d say 12th would be a realistic outcome. But Boro are unpredictable and it could be far worse or a lot better just as easily.