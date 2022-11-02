‘Their biggest obstacle’ – Assessing Sheffield United’s season so far and predicting where they’ll finish in the league this season

Sheffield United find themselves in 3rd place in the table after 18 league games, and they’ll be hoping to sneak back into the automatic promotion spots before the World Cup break.

Sheffield United were viewed as one of the favourites for promotion before the 2022/23 campaign began and they looked to be delivering well on that tag after an electric start to the season.

However, Paul Heckingbottom’s men found themselves stuck in a rut for much of October and endured a six-game winless run. They’re back on track now though after picking up back-to-back wins, first over West Brom on Carlos Corberan’s Baggies debut and then against Bristol City on Tuesday night. It will be hoped they can continue in his vein to move back into the top two.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers assess Sheffield United’s season so far and predict where they might finish come May…

James Ray

“Sheffield United have shown they’re a force to be reckoned with this season, but they’ve not been without their hiccups. The six-game winless run raised concerns among supporters as to whether or not Heckingbottom is the man to lead the club back to the Championship.

“Back-to-back wins have allayed those fears though, showing resilience and an ability to grind out results even on off days. There are areas that require improvement though. Individuals errors hampered the Blades during their poor run and, at times, they weren’t taking enough risks.

“On the whole though, the Blades can be pleased with their efforts. For the most part, they’ve been a solid outfit at the back and with Oli McBurnie finally finding the back of the net, they look to have a pair of dangerous talismen in him and Iliman Ndiaye.”

Where will Sheffield United finish this season?

“For the criticisms mentioned, I still think Sheffield United will be right up there this season. They have some serious quality in their ranks, arguably of a level above the Championship. Anel Ahmedhodzic is a huge player for the Blades, as is the earlier mentioned Ndiaye. The currently sidelined Rhys Norrington-Davies deserves a mention too, as does Oli Norwood.

“Keeping players fit will be vital, because the squad depth at Bramall Lane isn’t quite as strong as promotion rivals like Burnley.

“It’s going to be really tight battle for promotion, but I think Sheffield United have what it takes to get back to the Premier League this season. I back them to finish 2nd, and if not, they might just come up through the play-offs.”

Luke Phelps

“I didn’t expect Sheffield United to start the season as well as they did. But as soon as we got to October, injuries started to pile up and as ever, Sheffield United continue to pick up key injuries as the season draws on.

“Heckingbottom has been dealt some cruel blows so far this season. His side’s injury list is their biggest obstacle right now and Sheffield United have also been on the receiving end of some poor refereeing decisions in recent weeks.

“But on the pitch, things are certainly looking positive. The Blades look like an improved side from last season and the re-emergence of McBurnie has been great to watch, and his scoring form will be pivotal over te course of this campaign.

“Defensively, there’s still a few flaws for Sheffield United to overcome but on the whole, I think the Blades are definitely top-six contenders.”

Where will Sheffield United finish this season?

“I think Burnley are going to be the runaway winners of the Championship this season. But 2nd place is very much for grabs and for a lot of teams – in particular Sheffield United – the World Cup break will come at a great time.

“Their form has been spotty in recent weeks and that’s possibly down to the number of injuries sustained. But Heckingbottom will have a month to get names like Sander Berge up to full-fitness, and to give his other players a timely rest ahead of the business end of the season.

“With one or two recruits in January and a bit of stability at the back, Sheffield United can easily claim 2nd. But I think in the end they’ll have to settle for a play-off place.”