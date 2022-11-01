What’s former Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Lee Grant up to these days?

Lee Grant played for Derby County between 2000 and 2007, and also between 2013 and 2017, and for Sheffield Wednesday between 2007 and 2010.

Grant, now age 39, was originally a youth player with Watford.

But the Englishman moved to Derby County in 2000 and that’s where he first made his name as a goalkeeper in the Football League.

Grant impressed as a young shot-stopper with the Rams making 79 appearances before falling out-of-favour, then sealing a move to Sheffield Wednesday in 2007.

In three seasons at Hillsborough, Grant was a regular having missed just two Championship fixtures across the whole three years of his stay – he made a total of 145 outings for the Owls.

He earned himself a move to Burnley in 2010, racking up 126 appearances in three seasons before returning to Pride Park where he racked up a further 107 appearances for Derby County.

Grant left Derby County in 2016.

So what’s Lee Grant up to these days?

After a brief spell with Stoke City, Grant earned himself a surprise move to Manchester United in the summer of 2018. He made two cup appearances for United in his four-year spell at the club – his debut came against Derby County of all teams, and he later featured in a European clash v Astana.

Grant left Old Trafford earlier this year and he’s currently working as a first-team coach at Ipswich Town, having officially retired from playing.

Grant has joined up with former United coach Kieran McKenna who’s working wonders at Portman Road – his side currently sit in 2nd place of the League One table.

During his playing days, Grant was an ever-reliable presence between the sticks, and he’s now taking that experience into coaching.

And one day, he might just land a managerial position of his own.