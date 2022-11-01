What’s former Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient man Kevin Lisbie up to these days?

Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient both had striker Kevin Lisbie on their books during his EFL career.

Lisbie, now 44, started out his career in Charlton Athletic’s highly esteemed youth academy.

The Hackney-born striker would make his debut for the Addicks in the 1996/97 campaign and went on to remain with the South Londoners all the way through to 2007, when he eventually moved on to sign for Colchester United.

Before then though, he would notch up a hefty 176 appearances for the Addicks, netting 19 times in the process. The headline moment of his time at The Valley saw him net a hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Liverpool in the 2003/04 Premier League season.

As mentioned before though, he left the club in 2007 to join Colchester United after a series of loan spells. His time with the U’s was one of the most prolific of his career, managing 17 goals in 43 Championship games. It earned him a move to Ipswich Town, but two of his three years at Portman Road were spent on loan back with Colchester and then with Millwall.

Lisbie then signed for Leyton Orient after his Ipswich Town release, only penning a short-term deal initially before going on to spend the next four years of his career at Brisbane Road.

The striker managed to score double figures goals in all of his first three seasons but, after injury, fell out of favour in the 2014/15 season, resulting in a move to Stevenage on loan before leaving permanently to join Barnet in 2015.

1 of 12 Who currently wears the number 24 for Charlton Athletic? Sean Clarke Ryan Inniss Mandela Egbo Nathan Harness

But what’s Lisbie up to these days?

That would prove to be Lisbie’s last season in the EFL, dropping to the National League South with Whitehawk in 2016.

A prolific spell with Cray Valley Paper Mills followed from 2017 to 2021 and following a spell out of the game, he joined Isthmian South East Division side VCD Athletic earlier this year. He’s not currently listed in their squad on their club website though, so it remains unknown if he’s still at the club or still playing at all for that matter.

Lisbie also delved into coaching, reportedly holding a post as academy manager back at Leyton Orient.

That job is currently held by Lee Johnson though, so it seems he’s not in that post anymore.

Lisbie will go down as a memorable figure for his time at both Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient though and many fans will be happy to see that he enjoyed a long career, staying prolific in non-league football well into his 30s.