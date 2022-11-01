West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Blackpool with Corberan likely to make defensive changes

West Brom host Blackpool in the Championship tonight, in what will be Carlos Corberan’s second game as manager.

Corberan’s West Brom tenure started with a defeat at home to Sheffield United on Saturday.

It was a poor first-half performance from the Baggies but an improved second-half display, and Corberan will be hoping to see more of the second when his side host Blackpool tonight.

The Seasiders have only lost one of their last six in the league, winning their last two to move up into 15th place of the table.

The Baggies meanwhile sit in last place.

West Brom team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for the Baggies going into this one, but Corberan may make some drastic changes to Saturday’s starting line up after bemoaning the defence’s lack of coordination.

The likes of Kean Bryan (ACL), Semi Ajayi (ankle), and Daryl Dike (thigh) remain sidelined but Kyle Bartley is available for selection after serving his one-match suspension.

Predicted XI

Palmer (GK)

Phillips

Kelly

O’Shea

Furlong

Gardner-Hickman

Livermore

Molumby

Diangana

Wallace

Thomas-Asante

Corberan’s options are pretty limited right now, with a particular problem position at left-back with Conor Townsend struggling against Sheffield United.

Matt Phillips impressed on the day though and he might be shifted out onto the left, with Taylor Gardner-Hickman potentially starting at right-back and Martin Kelly coming into the back three.

That could bring Jayson Molumby into the starting side, with Grady Diangana and Jed Wallace conitnuing in front of the midfield.

Karlan Grant didn’t offer much v Sheffield United and so Corberan might give Brandon Thomas-Asante a run out.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8pm.