Transfer Tracker: The latest on Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin amid links to Tottenham and Brentford

Sunderland full-back Dennis Cirkin has recently been linked with both Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford.
Cirkin, 20, joined Sunderland from Tottenham Hotspur in August last year. He went on to feature 37 times in League One last time round, playing a key role in his side’s eventual promotion to the Championship.
And Cirkin remains an important player for the Black Cats with 12 Championship appearances to his name so far this season.
Last month though, it was reported that Spurs were interested in re-signing the left-back, and that Brentford were also keen on the Englishman.
It’s also been reported by numerous sources that Spurs have a £6million buy-back clause in Cirkin’s current Sunderland deal.
So what’s the latest on Cirkin?
Soon after reports linked him with Tottenham and Brentford, Cirkin spoke out on the reports, telling Sunderland Echo:
“I haven’t heard about any of these rumours, I’ve tried to stay away from it. I just try and play for Sunderland and I’m just trying to get back in the team here and that’s my main goal.
“We’ve got a brilliant squad and I think we can really push in this league.”
And little has been said of the situation since then.
On the face of it, it seems unlikely that Sunderland would want to sell Cirkin so soon into his Black Cats career, but The Sun suggested that they could be tempted into making a ‘quick profit’ on the player in January.
Elsewhere, it’s been revealed (via TEAMTALK) that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is set to ‘seriously’ back Antonio Conte in the upcoming January transfer window, and with Cirkin costing a reported £6million, a swoop for the former Spurs man could be a bargain transfer for Tottenham.
As for Brentford, nothing has been said of the January transfer plans as of yet, but they’re no stranger to signing players from the Championship and so a move for Cirkin seems a realistic possibility.
Sunderland meanwhile are starting to struggle in the Championship having slipped down into 16th, so they’ll surely be desperate to keep hold of Cirkin for the foreseeable future.
The Black Cats return to action v Huddersfield Town tomorrow night.