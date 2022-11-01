Transfer Tracker: The latest on Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin amid links to Tottenham and Brentford

Sunderland full-back Dennis Cirkin has recently been linked with both Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford.

Cirkin, 20, joined Sunderland from Tottenham Hotspur in August last year. He went on to feature 37 times in League One last time round, playing a key role in his side’s eventual promotion to the Championship.

And Cirkin remains an important player for the Black Cats with 12 Championship appearances to his name so far this season.

Last month though, it was reported that Spurs were interested in re-signing the left-back, and that Brentford were also keen on the Englishman.

It’s also been reported by numerous sources that Spurs have a £6million buy-back clause in Cirkin’s current Sunderland deal.

So what’s the latest on Cirkin?

Soon after reports linked him with Tottenham and Brentford, Cirkin spoke out on the reports, telling Sunderland Echo:

“I haven’t heard about any of these rumours, I’ve tried to stay away from it. I just try and play for Sunderland and I’m just trying to get back in the team here and that’s my main goal.