Transfer Tracker: The latest on QPR’s Ilias Chair amid reported Aston Villa interest

QPR attacker Ilias Chair was linked with Aston Villa last week.

Football Insider claim that Chair, 25, is wanted by Aston Villa ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

The Moroccan international has scored three and assisted six in 17 Championship outings so far this season, having taken his game to the next level since the arrival of former Villa no.2 Mick Beale in the summer.

So what’s the latest on Aston Villa’s interest in Chair?

Since Football Insider claimed that Villa were keen on Chair, the attacking midfielder has played once, in QPR’s 2-0 defeat away at Birmingham City.

Football Insider said that Villa have been scouting Chair regularly this season and they may well have had representatives at the game at St Andrew’s, although that’s purely speculative.

Aston Villa are also being linked with Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, and it’s been said that Villa will likely be watching over Sarr at the upcoming World Cup.

And Chair will be competing at the World Cup with Morocco, so it could be likely that Aston Villa will also be watching over the QPR man in Qatar.

1 of 12 Who scored more goals for QPR? Martin Rowlands Dexter Blackstock

Elsewhere, Villa are being tipped to heavily back new manager Unai Emery in the next January transfer window, with the Villans struggling near the foot of the table.

No recent price tag has been mentioned for Chair, but expect QPR to put a healthy price tag on his head should this apparent interest from Villa pick up in the New Year.

QPR return to action away at Norwich City in the Championship tomorrow night.