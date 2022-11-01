Transfer Tracker: The latest on Blackpool’s Jerry Yates amid interest from Watford, West Brom and more

Blackpool striker Jerry Yates has recently been linked with a move away from the club, with Watford and West Brom among the teams linked.

Yates currently sit at the top of the Championship’s top-scorers’ list.

The 25-year-old took his Championship tally to nine for the season so far after netting in Blackpool’s 2-1 win over Coventry City last time out – he’s now scored seven in his last five appearances.

Last month, reports linked the Englishman with a host of clubs including Rangers, Bournemouth, Brentford, Watford and West Brom.

But what’s the latest on Yates’ situation?

Since then, the biggest piece of news to come out on this story is the reported price tag.

Football Insider have claimed that Blackpool are bracing themselves for incoming bids for Yates in the next January transfer window and that they value the striker at around £4million.

And speaking soon after that, Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke had his say on Yates, telling This Is Futbol:

“I’m not surprised that Rangers and other clubs are looking at him because he’s obviously in good form, and it’s maybe a position that Rangers might have to look at – especially if Alfredo Morelos doesn’t sign a new contract and moves on.”

And it seems like most reports in the press are backing Rangers – or rather urging Rangers – to make a January swoop for Yates, with pundit Noel Whelan weighing in on the situation.

He said:

“Rangers have got the money; with the players they’ve sold and the European football – there’s no doubt about that.

“£4million is not a great deal of money to bring in a player who can be prolific for five years. If he can do it in the Championship, he can definitely do it in Scotland.”

But one name who wants to see Yates stay at Blackpool is Yates’ teammate Gary Madine, who said to LancsLive:

“I’m absolutely delighted for him [Yates]. He works his socks off for the team, he’s the fan’s favourite and rightly so and I’m dead chuffed for him.

“I hope he keeps scoring, I hope we keep hold of him but people are going to start watching him soon because he’s top scorer in the league and I can’t see him missing at the minute.”

Elsewhere, West Brom have recently appointed Carlos Corberan as manager and so what the Baggies’ January transfer window might look like remains to be seen – Corberan though is expected to welcome back Daryl Dike in the New Year and so a new striker might not be necessary.

As for Watford, they might yet have money to spend if they can cash in on one of Ismaila Sarr of Joao Pedro, but that remains to be seen.