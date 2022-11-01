Transfer Tracker: Latest on Millwall’s Charlie Cresswell amid Norwich City transfer speculation

Millwall man Charlie Cresswell was said to be on Norwich City’s transfer radar last month.

Millwall loan man Cresswell has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent weeks.

It stemmed from claims in The Sun on Sunday (09.10.22, page 61) that Norwich City were keeping an eye on the England youth international’s situation. He’s managed three goals and one assist in 12 outings for the Lions but spent a spell out of the side for much of October.

So what’s the latest on Cresswell?

After the links with Norwich City, The Athletic’s Phil Hay (via Leeds Live) that a winter recall by parent club Leeds United would be expected if he continues to be omitted from the side.

These claims came after a four-game run where Cresswell was left out of the matchday squad completely by Gary Rowett.

However, since the rumours emerged from trusted reporter Hay, Cresswell has re-emerged in the Millwall side. He’s played a part in the last two games, playing all 90 minutes in the disappointing 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

Obviously, it remains to be seen whether or not Cresswell’s run in the side continues, but with Leeds United not keen on having one of their top talents warm the bench or watch from the stands, it looks as though Rowett will need to give him regular action if he wants to keep him.

His initial omission from the side came amid a switch to a back four but with Shaun Hutchinson now sidelined, this could be Cresswell’s chance to really nail down a starting spot.

That should help ease the worries of Leeds United, but the recall option in the loan means they’ll always have the choice to bring Cresswell back in January if they wish.

What will be interesting to see is if Norwich City’s rumoured interest develops into anything more serious, as that may well have an impact on what Cresswell’s immediate future holds too.