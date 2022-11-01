Transfer Tracker: Latest on Middlesbrough’s Darnell Fisher amid reported Derby County interest

Derby County were credited with interest in Middlesbrough defender Darnell Fisher a couple of weeks ago.

Derby County boss Paul Warne worked with the right-back during his time as manager of Rotherham United, and The Sun claimed mid-way through last month that the Rams were interested in a winter loan deal.

Fisher’s contract with Middlesbrough is up next summer and it was said an exit could be sanctioned to give him game time after a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury.

So what’s the latest on Fisher?

Well, shortly after the rumours emerged, Derby County boss Warne moved to shut down the links.

He said that Fisher is a player that he knows well and while January provides a good chance for some fresh faces to come in, there is ‘zero truth’ in the reports.

“I got told the other day that I had been linked with Darnell Fisher,” he said.

“There is zero truth in that. I know Darnell really well. If I want him I’d just phone him. So there is zero truth in that. It was said it was off a good source, but there is no better source than me.”

Since then, nothing has been reported regarding the Rams’ rumoured interest in Fisher.

1 of 40 Who currently wears the number 21 shirt for Middlesbrough? Riley McGree Massimo Luongo Caolan Boyd-Munce Marcus Forss

His situation at Middlesbrough may well be one to keep a close eye on though.

Boro are finally under new management with Michael Carrick coming in as Chris Wilder’s permanent replacement. A change in manager can bring fringe players back into the fold somewhat and it could give Fisher a chance to stake a claim for a return to the side once fully fit.

Teesside Live has said that Fisher is back in training with the club’s first-team, so it seems Carrick has had a chance to cast eyes over the long-term absentee. A return to action was estimated for the new year, but it will be interesting to see if he can make his way into the side and earn a spot in Carrick’s side.

If not, a winter move could be beneficial, though it seems as though the Derby County links look unlikely to materialise into anything serious given Warne’s words.