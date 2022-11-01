Tranmere Rovers star wanted by Scottish Premiership side – also drawing English interest

Tranmere Rovers right-back Josh Dacres-Cogley is drawing new interest from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, the Daily Record has said.

Tranmere Rovers recruited Dacres-Cogley in the summer of 2021, bringing him in after his Birmingham City deal expired.

Since then, the 26-year-old has become a mainstay on the right-hand side at Prenton Park. He’s managed two goals and seven assists in 68 outings across all competitions, becoming a popular figure among the club’s faithful support.

Now, as per a report from the Daily Record, the defender is now attracting attention from elsewhere.

Their report states that Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, who were keen on recruiting Dacres-Cogley in the summer, are interested again. They could look to bring him in on a pre-contract basis or free transfer at the end of the season.

There is other interest in Dacres-Cogley though, with the report adding he is drawing attention from clubs south of the border.

1 of 25 Who is this Championship player? Anel Ahmedhodzic Jewison Bennette Iliman Ndiaye George Baldock

Revived interest…

The fact that Aberdeen have shown interest in Dacres-Cogley before displays that manager Jim Goodwin is nearly a big admirer of the Tranmere Rovers defender.

His bombing runs up the right-hand side while deployed as either a wing-back or full-back make him a danger going forward as well as a defensively assured player.

At 26, it could be a good time for Dacres-Cogley to take on a new challenge after a strong stay at Prenton Park, but Rovers will surely be keen to hold onto the Coventry-born ace amid the revived pursuit of their key defender.

Securing his long-term future with the offer of a new contract could be the next move for Tranmere to make if they want to keep a hold of the right-back.