‘Too good for them’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton issues score prediction for Burnley v Rotherham United

Burnley host Rotherham United in the Championship tomorrow night.

Burnley come into their midweek clash with Rotherham United in imperious form.

Vincent Kompany’s side still only have one defeat to their name after 18 Championship games. It’s a run that has lifted them to the top of the table and with three consecutive wins, they’ll be confident of picking up a fourth against Rotherham United on Wednesday.

The Millers sit in a respectable 13th place in their first season back in the second-tier but Matt Taylor’s side are currently three without a win, so they’ll be looking to arrest the slide as soon as possible.

They’ll be up against it against Kompany’s Clarets, but Rotherham United have shown all season that they’re not one to underestimate.

Now, ahead of the tie, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has revealed his score prediction, writing in his column that he believes Burnley will emerge 3-1 winners on Wednesday night. Here’s what he had to say:

“Burnley showed their credentials against Reading at the weekend. Whenever you look back at a promotion winning side’s season there are always a few wins like that, grafted out with a late goal.

“Rotherham are three without a win now under Matt Taylor, and they have been against three sides that they’d hope to pick up points against. Burnley should be too good for them.”

Burnley are looking every bit like automatic promotion winners at the moment. They’re winning on their off days as well as when they’re at their best and they look to have too much attacking firepower for their Championship opponents.

Rotherham United’s backline will certainly be seriously tested in this one but Taylor won’t be ready to roll over and accept defeat as his side journeys to Lancashire.

The Clarets are most certainly the favourites though and if the Millers can take anything back to South Yorkshire, they should be proud of their efforts.