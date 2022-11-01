‘They look worse now than they did before’ – Prutton predicts West Brom v Blackpool

West Brom host Blackpool in the Championship tonight.

West Brom go into tonight’s game in last place of the Championship table, having won just one of their last 12 league outings and losing their last three.

Blackpool meanwhile have hit a decent vein of form ahead of the World Cup break, with Michael Appleton’s side sitting in 15th after losing just one of their last six.

Carlos Corberan will go in search of his first win as Baggies manager tonight in what is his second game at the helm.

And making his prediction for the game, Sky Sports’ David Prutton writes:

“West Brom are bang in trouble. They look worse now than they did before Steve Bruce left, and it is quite remarkable they are bottom of the league at this stage.

“Blackpool have enjoyed back-to-back wins and will be confident they can make it three in a row to pile more misery on the Baggies.”

Prutton predicts a 1-0 win for Blackpool.

Corberan suffered a 2-0 defeat v Sheffield United in his opening game as West Brom manager. But he’ll see this Blackpool game as a less difficult one, albeit still another tough game for the Baggies who can’t seem to buy a win at the moment.

The Seasiders go into this one in decent form and with Jerry Yates banging in the goals for them, they themselves might feel confident about their chances.

1 of 12 Who oversaw more games in charge of West Brom? Tony Mowbray Tony Pulis

How will this one pan out?

This is an interesting match up. Corberan will be expected to get this Baggies side up and out of the drop zone in time but the longer that this poor run of form goes on, the less confident that the players will be about the season ahead.

Blackpool are formidable opponents but they can be beaten, so the opportunity for a win is there for both teams – who might come out on top though remains to be seen.

The game kicks off at 8pm tonight.