‘They could be in danger’ – Cardiff City v Watford prediction: The72

Cardiff City host Watford in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

Interim boss Mark Hudson will be pleased his side bounced instantly back from a miserable South Wales derby defeat, overcoming Rotherham by a slender one-goal advantage at the weekend.

Cardiff City are badly suffering from a lack of attacking prowess and find themselves assuming the unwanted title of joint-lowest scorers in the division. A solid defensive foundation has kept them in a relatively comfortable league position, but Hudson will be eager to considerably improve the goal tally.

Watford have struggled on their travels of late, registering just ten points from a possible 27. Indeed, the Hornets have their own scoring woes, recording just nine away goals this term; four of which came in the rout of Stoke City at the beginning of October.

Slaven Bilić’s men have won their last two league fixtures without conceding and will hope this serves as a springboard to finally make a concerted assault on the promotion places. The Vicarage Road outfit haven’t found any level of consistency so far, failing to assemble a run of more than two consecutive wins.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have made their score predictions…

Ryan Murray

”Watford could be finally heading in the right direction after several false starts. If they have any visions of an immediate return to the Premier League, they’ll need to pick up maximum points in these types of fixtures. With two clean sheets in-a-row heading into a fixture against a side devoid of any real attacking threat, the Hornets will expect not to concede.

“A 1-0 win over Rotherham United is hardly going to convince City fans that all is well, with seven defeats in 13 failing to inspire much confidence. One suspects a solid set of results will be needed to prevent the Bluebirds being dragged into the relegation mire.

“Cardiff City Stadium has witnessed a measly ten goals this campaign, so I’m betting on a low-scoring affair. However, Watford should have more than enough to nick it.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-2 Watford

James Ray

“Cardiff City can be a resilient outfit on their day but I feel as they could be in danger against Watford in this one.

“The Hornets look as though they might finally be starting to gain some momentum after such an inconsistent season so far and a trip to South Wales presents them with another good chance to pick up a valuable away win.

“I think they’ll take all three points back to Hertfordshire to send a message to the rest of the Championship promotion hopefuls.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-3 Watford