Swansea City team news and predicted XI to face Preston North End with key man set to return

Swansea City travel to Preston North End in the Championship tonight.

Swansea City make the journey to Deepdale tonight, to face Preston North End in what should be a closely-contested Championship clash.

The Swans go into this one on the back of some improved form with Russell Martin’s side having lost just one of their last eight league fixtures.

Preston meanwhile have lost three of their last five in the Championship but came from behind to beat Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Swansea sit in 6th place ahead of tonight’s fixtures compared to Preston in 10th.

Swansea City team news

In last weekend’s outing v Bristol City, Jamie Paterson and Ryan Manning both made their returns to the Swansea City side.

And both could be in line to start tonight with Swansea playing four times in the next 12 days ahead of the World Cup break.

Joe Allen won’t feature until after the World Cup whilst Liam Walsh remains a long-term absentee, but Joel Piroe is available for selection after serving his three-match ban.

Predicted XI

Benda (GK)

Sorinola

Cabango

Darling

Manning

Latibeaudiere

Ntcham

Grimes

Cooper

Paterson

Obafemi

Martin has a few options that he could rotate to give some of his players a break, especially in attack.

Paterson could come straight back into the side in place of Luke Cundle and Olivier Ntcham in for Jay Fulton, to give the Swans a more pace and bite going forward.

Defensively, one change we could see is Manning coming back into the side, potentially in place of Nathan Wood who’s played a lot of football in the past few weeks.

Expect Piroe to start on the bench tonight with Michael Obafemi playing well.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.