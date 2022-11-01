‘Slightly the better team right now’ – Wigan Athletic v Stoke City prediction: The72

Wigan Athletic host Stoke City in the Championship tomorrow night.

Two out-of-form sides go up against each other at the DW Stadium tomorrow, with Wigan Athletic currently sat in 20th place of the Championship table and Stoke City in 19th.

Both are tied on 19 points for the season so far and both go into tomorrow’s game on the back of some mixed form.

Wigan have lost their last four in the Championship, losing six of their last seven in the league – Stoke City meanwhile have lost their last three in the league.

Ahead of tomorrow’s game, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“These two sides are bang out of form at the moment and so both may see this one as a must-win ahead of the World Cup break.

“But whether or not either side has enough confidence or quality to take the win tomorrow night remains to be seen. For me though, Stoke City are looking slightly the better team right now.

“Alex Neil is a great tactician and he’ll know what he needs to do to get a win tomorrow. Wigan are low on confidence and with some off-field issues surrounding them right now, I think Stoke will nick a win.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 0-1 Stoke City

1 of 20 Whose stadium is this? Barnsley Bristol City Ipswich Town Oxford United

James Ray

“I really thought Stoke would sort their act out and push their way up the Championship table under Alex Neil. He’ll be desperate to get his side to the World Cup break so they can really put the hard yards in on the training ground to turn things around when the season resumes.

“The same goes for Leam Richardson and Wigan, who have slipped into the relegation fight after a dismal run of defeats.

“This might not be the prettiest tie and it could be a close one. I think I just give the edge to Stoke in terms of quality but I really wouldn’t be surprised if this one ends level. I am going to back the away side though.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 0-1 Stoke City