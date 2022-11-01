Sheffield Wednesday star ‘wants to stay’ as discussions continue over fresh contract

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said contract talks are still ongoing with midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who ‘wants to stay’ at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday man Dele-Bashiru has become a popular figure at Hillsborough since joining the club in 2020.

The former Manchester City youngster has kicked on this season too, notching up a total of five goals and two assists in 14 outings. His involvement has been hindered by injury at times and the strong competition for starting spots has seen him mainly feature from the bench in League One, but he looks to have a bright future ahead of him with the Owls.

The club want to ensure his future is spent with them too, with his current contract up at the end of the season.

Dele-Bashiru’s contract situation has been the subject of attention for much of the campaign and now, Moore has issued an update, telling Yorkshire Live that talks are still ongoing and the midfielder wants to remain at the club. He said:

“We are talking (about a new contract) at the moment.

“The boy is happy here. He wants to stay here and we want him to stay here but we understand from a contractual point of view that it has got to be right for all parties.”

Keeping Dele-Bashiru long-term…

Moore also spoke about how Dele-Bashiru still has areas to improve and develop. It makes for exciting reading for Wednesday and their supporters as, arguably, they’ve not even seen the very best he has to offer yet.

The 21-year-old still has plenty of time to grow and improve his game, meaning he could be a midfield star for the club in the long-term. Alongside current stars like Barry Bannan and George Byers, he forms a well-balanced midfield department at Hillsborough and could be a key player for years to come.

It just remains to be seen when he does put pen to paper and, providing he does, how long it’s for.