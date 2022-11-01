Rodgers confirms Leicester City stance on ‘very important’ 42-year-old amid recent Middlesbrough links

Middlesbrough will not have Leicester City’s Adam Sadler as part of new head coach Michael Carrick’s backroom staff, with the 42-year-old set to stay at the King Power, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has told Leicestershire Live.

Middlesbrough recently brought in Carrick as their new boss, replacing Chris Wilder in the Riverside dugout. He brought former Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate in with him as an assistant and the final touches are yet to be added on the rest of his backroom staff.

One man who was linked with a role at Middlesbrough was Leicester City’s Sadler, who has been in the role of first-team coach for the last four seasons. However, there were reports soon after that stated he looked likely to stay, with Foxes boss Rodgers now confirming the club’s stance.

“Sads is a very important part of our team here. He’ll be staying,” Rodgers told Leicestershire Live.

“He’s an excellent coach. He’s great with the players. He’s open in his communication. We have a really strong team here, with different personalities, and it all fits in really well to help the players. Adam is one of those.”

A blow for Boro…

Carrick wants experience to help him in his first stint in full-time management and rightly so. Ultimately, Sadler would have been a perfect helping hand having been at Rodgers’ side at Leicester City for a number of years. So to now have him ruled out of a move to Teesside comes as a blow for the Championship club.

Although inexperienced, young, hungry managers can work, experienced heads in and around the club and particularly in the backroom staff certainly counts for something, and stands you in good stead for the campaign.

Middlesbrough and Carrick will now need to look elsewhere to poach from other clubs or look at who is available and can come in to help the new Boro boss behind the scenes. They will need to do so as quickly as possible however, with the club in desperate need of a turnaround as things stand.