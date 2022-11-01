QPR boss shares injury updates on Dunne, Clarke-Salter and Roberts ahead of Norwich City clash

QPR boss Mick Beale has provided injury updates on Jimmy Dunne, Jake Clarke-Salter and Tyler Roberts ahead of tomorrow night’s Championship clash v Norwich City.

QPR have had their fair share of injuries so far this season. The R’s are currently without Chris Willock, although he looks poised to make his return to the side v Norwich, with names like Dunne having also missed out in recent weeks.

But according to West London Sport, Dunne is set to make his return to action this weekend v West Brom.

Elsewhere, QPR saw both Clarke-Salter and Roberts limp off during the 2-0 defeat at Birmingham City last Friday, but Beale has positive news on both.

He told West London Sport of Clarke-Salter:

“We’ve had some good news on Jake. He might miss the next couple of games but it’s nothing worse than that.

“I was really worried about it. So when the doctor called to give me the news I was really pleased. We’ve still got to wait to see how it settles, but the diagnosis was really positive.”

Roberts meanwhile was forced off with a recurring calf injury. Beale went on to say of the Welsh international:

“He’s going to the World Cup. He’s going to live his dream by playing in the World Cup and we’re delighted to have him going there and representing us.”