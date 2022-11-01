Preston North End transfers quiz – 15 questions about the club’s transfers since 2005

Preston North End host Swansea City in the Championship tonight.

And Ryan Lowe’s side will be hoping to build on last weekend’s comeback win v Middlesbrough – the Lilywhites’ fifth Championship win of the season to take their points tally to 25 so far.

Preston sit in 10th place of the table as things stands, and a win against an in-form Swansea side could see them move up into the top-six, potentially at the expense of the Welsh club.

