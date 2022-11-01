Paul Heckingbottom reveals ‘ongoing’ talks with Sheffield United star amid top-flight transfer attention

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed conversations are ongoing over Iliman Ndiaye’s future but admitted he doesn’t expect any conclusion to talks over an extended stay to come any time soon.

Sheffield United starlet Ndiaye has been a huge hit since breaking into the first-team at Bramall Lane.

The Senegalese star has impressive while deployed as either an attacking midfielder or striker, affirming his place as one of the Championship’s most promising talents. Ndiaye has seven goals and two assists in 17 league games so far this season.

His long-term future is bound to be a topic of interest and now, Blades boss Heckingbottom has been quizzed on his contract situation amid interest from top-flight clubs.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Heckingbottom confirmed Ndiaye is among the players to have been spoken to about his contract status but admitted it is likely nothing will be finalised soon. Here’s what he had to say:

One to hold onto…

Ndiaye is clearly a player destined to test himself at a higher level in the years to come. Sheffield United will be hoping he can do so at Bramall Lane though given their own promotion ambitions this season.

The Blades will be more than aware of his talents and just how far he could go, so it will be hoped a deal beyond 2024 can be agreed upon at some point, especially with top-flight sides taking an interest in his situation.

Promotion to the Premier League could be pivotal in Sheffield United’s bid to keep Ndiaye on board for the long-term but it’s promising to see that discussions have been taking place already. It will be hoped a positive conclusion comes of the talks, even if it might not be for a while.