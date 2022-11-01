Middlesbrough team news and predicted XI to face Hull City with duo set to be assessed

Middlesbrough travel to Hull City at the MKM Arena in the Championship this evening.

Middlesbrough got off to a losing start under new boss Michael Carrick at the weekend, suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Preston North End. There were positives to take, but they will want to get three points on the board as quickly as possible, starting at Hull City tonight.

Boro sit in 21st place in the table, yet two of the three sides below them have at least one game in hand and so it is a worrying state of play for the Teessiders at this stage of the season.

Middlesbrough team news

Last season’s top scorer Matt Crooks and this season’s second-highest scorer Duncan Watmore both missed the clash with the Lilywhites on Saturday with knocks, and Carrick has given an update to The Northern Echo on the duo.

“We’re hopeful Duncan will be okay. We’re going to give him as much time as we can. I’m not sure [if he’ll make it], but we’re hopeful,” he said.

“Matt’s in a similar position. We’re hopeful, but as of yet, we’re still really waiting to see.”

Elsewhere, Darnell Fisher remains a long-term absentee as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. Matt Clarke is also still out with a back injury.

Predicted XI

Steffen (GK)

Smith

Fry

Lenihan

Bola

Jones

Howson

Hackney

Giles

Akpom

Muniz

With question marks surrounding Watmore and Crooks, Carrick could well line up with an unchanged side to the one that lost at Preston North End. With plenty of positives to take from the game, Carrick will feel he has enough at his disposal to get all three points at Hull City.

However, with Riley McGree out of position at left midfield in a 4-4-2 formation and failing to make an impact at Deepdale, Giles could be pushed further forwards and Marc Bola would then be the most likely to come in at left-back.

Carrick could well tinker with the formation and the personnel as he searched for the right formula to get the best out of his side.