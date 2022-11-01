‘In need of a change’ – Norwich City v QPR prediction: The72

Norwich City host QPR in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

Norwich City will be eyeing swift progression back up the Championship table after returning to winning ways vs Stoke City.

The Canaries hadn’t registered a victory in six league games prior to victory over the Potters. A run of two straight home games will have been a welcome sight for the Carrow Road faithful, as picking up points on the road seems to be continuous struggle for Dean Smith’s side.

As for QPR, they arrive at Carrow Road after a surprising 2-0 defeat to Birmingham City on Friday night. The result at St. Andrew’s may raise some question marks about the promotion credentials of Mick Beale’s side.

However, the R’s are deserved of their current lofty league position. They’ve enjoyed a fine run of form outside those losses in Bedfordshire and the West Midlands, amassing an impressive 19 points since the beginning of September.

Now here, a handful of our writers issue their score predictions for the game…

James Ray

“QPR have had a blip or two so far this season but they remain serious play-off contenders in my eyes.

“Beale’s men are in need of an away win though after losing their last two on the road. A trip to Norwich City presents a decent chance to get back on track after the Birmingham City loss and I think they’ll take all three points back to West London here.

“Norwich returned to winning ways last time out but I remain unconvinced that they’re going to be up there come the end of the season. Even after the win over Stoke City, I think they’re in need of a change.

“Another loss here could only affirm that belief.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 1-2 QPR

Ryan Murray

”This is a difficult one to call. A seven-point gap has opened up between Norwich and top spot in recent weeks, and Smith will be acutely aware that this mustn’t grow much bigger if automatic promotion is to remain the sole objective. However, City’s recent form has been extremely concerning, and victory against one of the division’s strongest outfits may currently prove too much of a challenge.

“Beale continually appears to be touted for roles elsewhere, but his focus will remain on stabilising a QPR team who are showing just a few signs of inconsistency. Nevertheless, the R’s won’t be short in confidence, and will see no reason why they can’t get a positive result on Wednesday night.

“However, on balance, I think a draw is the most likely outcome.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 1-1 QPR