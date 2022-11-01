‘I’m going to give the edge to…’ – Huddersfield Town v Sunderland prediction: The72

Huddersfield Town welcome Sunderland in another Championship outing this week.

The Terriers came out winners last weekend against Millwall and a solid performance there will set them in good shape heading into this one.

Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland are struggling for form as of late, but with the return of Ellis Simms it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Black Cats begin to rise in the table once again.

Ahead of the clash a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Huddersfield Town started slowly, but as expected they have the capabilities of beating anyone on their day. The Terriers may not replicate their play-off push of last season, but they will fancy themselves here. Their squad is arguably stronger, and with the home support they could make it three unbeaten.

“Sunderland looked stronger against Luton Town and despite coming away with a draw, fans will be confident the point is a step in the right direction. Sunderland’s squad isn’t as experienced at this level, but they do seem able to pull points out of nothing which is a strong trait to have.

“This one isn’t easy to call and I think the points will be split evenly here.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Sunderland

1 of 25 Who is this Championship player? Anel Ahmedhodzic Jewison Bennette Iliman Ndiaye George Baldock

James Ray

“Huddersfield Town haven’t exactly burst into life under Fotheringham and they still sit down in 23rd. However, they have been picked some important results here and there and they have won three of their last four at home.

“Given that Sunderland are winless in four in the road, the Terriers should be hopefully of securing all three points here.

“Mowbray’s Black Cats are a tricky side though and with Ellis Simms fit again, it will be hoped they can start to find their goalscoring touch again and cause some problems for a shaky Huddersfield defence.

“It makes for a tough one to call, but I think I’m going to give the edge to the home side here.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Sunderland