‘I have to back them’ – Sky Sports pundit reveals score prediction for Birmingham City v Millwall

Birmingham City host Millwall in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

Birmingham City pulled off a shock win over high-flying QPR last week to move themselves into the top-half of the table.

It was a strong display by John Eustace’s Blues to overcome another tough challenge and exceed expectations once again, but they’ll know they’re in for another tough test against Gary Rowett’s Millwall on Wednesday night.

The Lions will be fired up and determined to make a return to winning ways after their four-game winning streak was halted last time out. Millwall fell to defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town in a other surprising result, pushing them down to 8th.

It had been a shaky start for Rowett and co but their run has lifted them back into the play-off scrap they found themselves in last season.

Now, ahead of tomorrow’s meeting, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has revealed his score prediction for the tie. He’s backed Birmingham City to pull off another impressive win and emerge 2-0 victors on Wednesday, saying:

“I was so impressed with Birmingham on Friday night. Some savvy loan recruitment of Hannibal Mejiri, Auston Trusty and Krystian Bielik has made such a difference to their side this season.

“Millwall typically saw a four-game winning run come to an end at troubled Huddersfield on Saturday, which just about sums up the Championship. From what I saw from the Blues, I have to back them for a home win here.”

Another big win?

Birmingham City have shown in the early stages of this season that they’re not going to be the side many thought they would be before the campaign got underway.

Many backed the Blues to struggle and fight it out towards the bottom of the division and although there’s still plenty of time to go, it looks as though they’ll exceed expectations. As Prutton mentioned, the smart use of the loan market has boosted them massively and it could be pivotal again against Millwall.

Three points for the Blues would move them above the Lions and potentially only two points off the play-offs, while a win for the away side could put them back into the top-six.