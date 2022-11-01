‘I don’t see them getting anything here’ – Birmingham City v Millwall prediction: The72

Birmingham City host Millwall in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Birmingham City, currently 12th, produced a strong display to beat promotion-chasing QPR last Friday and have now won three of their last five games in the Championship.

John Eustace has done a really good job stabilising the club this season and there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel after a troublesome few years both on and off the pitch.

Millwall are also a team on the up this season but their run of four consecutive wins was ended by struggling Huddersfield Town last weekend. Gary Rowett will be hoping to get one over his former club when he takes his Millwall side to the West Midlands. The Lions are doing well so far in 8th but their away form is a concern with just one win on the road so far.

Due to the closely fought nature of the league, a win for the London side could propel them up into the play-off positions, but defeat could see them drop to mid-table.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Ollie Trout

“Birmingham City have become resurgent under Eustace in recent weeks and the mix of experience and youth is working well. The confidence appears to be returning to the St. Andrew’s side and that can only be a good thing for their long-suffering fans, they have also been finding the net a bit more freely after a somewhat baron spell in front of goal earlier in the season.

“Millwall have been a lot more consistent over the last month but will be disappointed with their performance against Huddersfield Town last weekend. I think Rowett’s side have an outside chance of the play-offs this season but another defeat could leave them doubting their ability to do so.

“The Lions have come away with a point in each of their last three visits to Birmingham City but I don’t see them getting anything here. It’s a narrow home win for me.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-0 Millwall

James Ray

“This is a tricky one to call with both sides enjoying surges up the Championship table over recent weeks.

“It’s the hosts who really have the wind in their sails though, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they can pick up another impressive win here. It’s a big ask though, with Millwall always tricky opponents at their best.

“The Lions’ away record is a concern though and Birmingham City may pounce on that if they can get St. Andrew’s rocking.

“Millwall will do well to come away with a point here, but I think they’ll return to South London with nothing.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 2-1 Millwall