Huddersfield Town to be without popular 29-year-old for several months

Huddersfield Town’s Ollie Turton is facing several months out, Yorkshire Live has said, after Mark Fotheringham confirmed he has suffered an ankle ligament injury.

Huddersfield Town man Turton has become a popular figure among the Terriers’ faithful since joining last summer.

Operating as a right-back, right wing-back or on the right-hand side of a back three, the 29-year-old quickly endeared himself to supporters with his consistent, hard-working displays at the John Smith’s Stadium.

He’s maintained his spot in the side under Fotheringham too, although concerns were raised when he was forced off in the early stages of last weekend’s win over Millwall. Now, the Terriers boss has confirmed the club’s fears.

Yorkshire Live states that Turton is facing several months on the sidelines, with Fotheringham stating surgery is likely to ‘tidy the ligaments up’. Here’s what he had to say:

“Unfortunately he’s got a very long-term injury in regards to syndesmosis.

“It’s an injury I has as a player myself at Norwich and I was out for a period of three months. He was at the specialist today (Tuesday) and it looks like he might need to get an operation as well just to tidy the ligaments up.”

Fotheringham went on to express that he’ll be a ‘massive loss’ but backed him to return in top condition.

A chance for one of the youngsters?

With Turton facing a spell out, it remains to be seen who Fotheringham turns to on the right-hand side.

Thankfully, Huddersfield Town are blessed with some promising players in that role. Brodie Spencer, who has already made his international debut for Northern Ireland, may be hopeful of breaking into the side, while Aaron Rowe can also be deployed there.

Turton’s absence could be the chance one of Spencer or Rowe needed to prove themselves as first-team quality, so it will be interesting to see who Fotheringham turns to.

Loaned-in prodigy Kaine Kesler-Hayden is also on the books, but he’s been left out of the last five Championship matchday squads now.