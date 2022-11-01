Crystal Palace and West Ham following Middlesbrough ace ‘most closely’ ahead of January, journalist claims

Crystal Palace and West Ham ‘have been following Isaiah Jones most closely’, claims journalist Dean Jones.

Middlesbrough wing-back Jones, 23, emerged as a key player for Boro last season. He racked up 42 appearances in the Championship and claimed eight assists, and he’s started this season brightly too.

Jones has two goals and three assists to his name, despite his side’s struggles in the Championship, and reports continue to link him with a Premier League move with Palace and West Ham said to be interested.

And speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist and transfer insider Jones has confirmed that Palace and West Ham are the two teams most interested in Jones right now, saying:

“It would be a nice addition [for Palace of West Ham].

“Palace and West Ham have been following Isaiah Jones most closely. He hasn’t been quite at his best recently.”

It’s said that Boro have on intention of selling Jones anytime soon though, and with a new manager at the helm in Michael Carrick, both he and the club will surely want to keep their best players around for the remainder of this season at least.

Boro currently sit in 21st place of the Championship table after a run of one win in their last five.

Will Jones move on in January?

Jones is under contract until 2025 and so the club have no immediate pressure to sell. And expect Boro to place a healthy price tag on him should any serious interest materialise in January, with Jones remaining one of the club’s best players despite his mixed form this season.

For either Palace or West Ham, Jones could be a decent signing, but there might be better options out there – he’s still very inexperienced for his age with last season being his first proper season in the Boro side.

But he’s certainly showing a lot of potential and it wouldn’t be all that surprising if a bid comes in for him in January.

Boro return to action v Hull City tonight.