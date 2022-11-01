‘Could end up frustrated’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Luton Town v Reading

Luton Town host Reading in the Championship at Kenilworth Road this evening.

Luton Town have been in very good form of late and have lost just one of their last nine games in the league. They have not win either of their last two however, and will want to get a win on the board to potentially get into the top six.

A win for the Hatters could take them as high as 5th in the table, but they will have to over come 11th placed Reading to do so. The Royals were competing with the top two just a month ago, but have dropped in the standings in recent weeks.

Paul Ince’s side have lost four of their last five and it has seriously affected their league position. They will hope to get a result at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night and a win could see them leapfrog their midweek opponents.

Speaking in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton had his say on how he feels the game will pan out.

“It was a game Luton easily could have won or lost against Sunderland at the weekend, so a draw was probably a fair result for them. They also need to find some goalscoring support for Carlton Morris,” he said.

“Paul Ince was furious with the way his side were beaten at Burnley. He will want Reading to get back on the horse, but I think they could end up frustrated again.”

Prutton predicts Luton Town to win the game 2-1 against Reading tonight.

Thoughts…

Comparing the two sides, Luton Town are in far better form than Reading coming into the clash this evening. This will stand them in good stead, and being at home will also be a factor, and should see the Hatters over the line here.

Nathan Jones’ side may have not won in two but they will fancy their chances against a Reading side who have won just two away games all season.

However, Reading have surprised many this season and have achieved positive results against some of the top sides in the division and shouldn’t be ruled out causing an upset tonight.