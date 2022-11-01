Championship boss quizzed on potential recall of Plymouth Argyle loan star amid flying form

Norwich City boss Dean Smith has said it’s too early to make a decision on whether or not they will recall Bali Mumba from his Plymouth Argyle loan stint.

Plymouth Argyle recruited Mumba on loan from Norwich City in the summer transfer window.

The versatile youngster has been a huge hit at Home Park too. The 21-year-old, mainly operating in his favoured role as a left wing-back, has nailed down a starting spot in Steven Schumacher’s side. He’s conjured up four goals and seven assists in 16 League One outings thus far, helping the Pilgrims to the top of the table.

His impressive form has seen questions over a possible winter recall raised.

However, Norwich City boss Smith isn’t thinking much of that at the moment it seems.

As quoted by the Eastern Daily Press, Smith stated that it’s way to early to discuss an early return, expressing his delight at the former Sunderland youngster’s development since heading down to Devon. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s way too early (to make that decision).

“We’ve got a four week period with no games at all, so we’ll probably take stock during that period.

“(The loan) is what he needed. We felt it was going to be hard for him to get the games here, although with the injuries that we had, he probably would have got games. Hindsight’s wonderful when you’ve got it.

“But he’s gone to a team that are playing well at the top of the league, and he’s been a big part of that. Really pleased with how he’s progressing.”

Best at Home Park?

In his current form, there’s no reason why Mumba couldn’t force his way into the side back at Carrow Road – especially given the injuries that the Canaries have had as Smith mentioned himself.

However, he’s really thriving under Schumacher at Plymouth Argyle.

A full season playing for a promotion-chasing side could stand him in better stead for a future role in the Norwich City first-team, rather than half a season in and out of the side over the rest of the campaign. Unless he’s going to start week in, week out back at Norwich City, it seems best for Mumba that he remains out on loan.

As Smith said though, the Canaries will take the World Cup break as a chance to take stock and weigh up their options for January.