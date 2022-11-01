‘Champions in the making’ – Burnley v Rotherham United prediction: The72

Burnley welcome Rotherham United to Turf Moor this week in the Championship.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets top the league as things stand and they look like the team to beat at the moment. Burnley snatched a late win last weekend against Reading, but despite the unconvincing scoreline their performances have been nothing short of outstanding.

Rotherham United are sitting comfortably in 13th at the moment upon their return to the Championship. Their last outing ended in a narrow defeat to Cardiff City, but these results will always happen and it’s the reaction that counts.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Burnley will fancy themselves to make a statement here and I don’t blame them. They look like a real force and big contenders for an immediate return to the Premier League.

“The visitors can often set up quite well and they can be tough to break down, but I have a feeling they’ll struggle to create much if they adopt a largely defensive shape. Hitting Burnley on the counter may be their best chance, and who knows what could happen if Rotherham United have a ruthless evening in front of goal.

“I think this one will fall in favour of the hosts, but they’ll need to be clinical because chances could be few and far between.”

Score prediction: Burnley 2-0 Rotherham United

James Ray

“Just when it looked as though Burnley were bound for a blip, they pulled it out the bag and maintained their winning streak against Reading at the weekend. It showed that not only are Kompany’s men a brilliant footballing side, but they’re a resilient outfit too.

“They’re looked like champions in the making at times and their class could shine through against a tough Rotherham here too.

“The Millers have proven their mettle this season but they’re on a run of three without a win. Given the Clarets’ formidable attack, they could be in for a tricky evening here too. I’m going for a home win.”

Score prediction: Burnley 3-0 Rotherham United