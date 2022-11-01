Burnley make enquiry regarding 21-year-old winger – four European sides also keen

Burnley are among the five sides to have enquired about Marseille’s loaned out winger Konrad de la Fuente, Estadio Deportivo has claimed (via Sport Witness).

Burnley’s recruitment has been vital to the early success of Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor.

Previously, the Clarets have focused heavily on recruiting players from the United Kingdom, only occasionally casting their net wider to bring in players like Maxwel Cornet, Wout Weghorst and Steven Defour.

It seems as though Kompany could be keen on recruiting from abroad in the winter again, with new links emerging from Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo.

Their report (via Sport Witness) states that Burnley are one of five sides to enquire about Olympiacos loan man de la Fuente. The American has struggled to make an impact since joining on a temporary basis from Marseille and it seems a new move could be on the cards for January.

Burnley have sounded out a possible move for the 21-year-old alongside Anderlecht, Sassuolo, Sampdoria and Real Vallodolid.

Is a move for de la Fuente needed?

Although a move for a former Barcelona talent like de la Fuente could be one that excites fans and fits in with Kompany’s recruitment profile, it’s not one that looks as though it is needed.

The Belgian added plenty of attacking talent to his ranks in the summer. All of Anass Zaroury, Darko Churlinov, Nathan Tella, Manuel Benson and Halil Dervisoglu can all either play out wide or specialise on the wing. That’s not to mention existing option Johann Berg Gudmunsson and the currently sidelined Scott Twine either.

With that many options, another player out wide is not needed. Money would be better spent elsewhere, especially given that de la Fuente has struggled to light it up on the senior stage in his young career.