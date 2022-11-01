Besiktas director reveals 8-figure sum needed to make Burnley striker Wout Weghorst a permanent player

Besiktas’ sporting director Ceyhun Kazancı has revealed that his side have the option to buy Burnley striker Wout Weghorst for €10million.

Burnley signed Weghorst from Wolfsburg for a fee of around £12million in the last January transfer window.

But upon the Clarets’ relegation to the Championship, Weghorst was loaned out to Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas where he’s since scored six and assisted four in 12 league appearances.

And speaking out on Weghorst’s situation, Besiktas’ sporting director Kazancı has revealed that his side can make Weghorst’s stay permanent at the end of the season for €10million.

But Kazancı also suggested that Weghorst’s future at the club could depend on whether or not Burnley are promoted this season.

He said (via LancsLive):

“If Burnley make it to the Premier League, they will obviously have a high budget. In this case, they may prefer to use Weghorst. Weghorst may also consider playing in the Premier League a top priority.

“The specified purchase option is €10million. Of course, this is a very high price, but this figure may change depending on whether Burnley make it to the Premier League or not.”