‘Always plenty of entertainment’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Bristol City v Sheffield United

Bristol City host Sheffield United at Ashton Gate in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

Bristol City have been inconsistent so far this season, winning six, drawing four and losing eight. Despite scoring the most amount of goals out of the sides sitting outside the top six, they have conceded the second most, behind only Hull City.

Their topsy-turvy form may cost them in their hopes of finishing in the division’s top six come the end of the season. However, despite finding themselves in 14th, they are just six points off Swansea City in 6th and they will be hoping to cause an upset against Sheffield United tonight to help propel them up the standings.

The Blades ended a six game winless run with a victory over West Brom on Saturday and will be hoping to build on that with another in midweek at Ashton Gate. A win could see them make up the ground on the top two that they have ultimately lost in recent weeks.

Writing in his weekly column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton issued his prediction for how the game will go.

“There is always plenty of entertainment and goals when Bristol City are in action, simply because they have great forward options and also can’t seem to defend,” he said.

“Sheffield United were back to winning ways at the weekend and will hope to exploit City’s defensive frailties and make it back-to-back victories.”

Prutton predicts a 2-1 away win, with Sheffield United coming away with all three points.

Thoughts…

Sheffield United will be buoyant after their win last time out and will fancy their chances of another when they travel to Bristol City later this evening. On paper, they do have a stronger squad and so should have enough to get a win.

However, their form has been hit and miss and Bristol City are no pushovers. They have beaten the likes of Preston North End and Luton Town at Ashton Gate this season and got a good point against a strong Swansea City side last time out and shouldn’t be ruled out against the Blades either.

Prutton’s prediction that the game will be decided by a one goal margin looks a strong bet. There is likely to be chances at both ends and there won’t be much to split the two sides come the final whistle.

Bristol City v Sheffield United kicks off at 8pm this evening and is live on Sky Sports Football.