All the Championship players potentially going to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is just around the corner, and it promises to be a memorable one.

And it might be most remember for the fact that it’s happening in the desert, in winter. It’ll bring an end to all domestic football in England’s top four tiers; for two weeks in League Two and One and for a month in the Championship and Premier League.

As the Football League continues to grow in both popularity and quality, we’re set to see a large number of Championship players at the World Cup – according to The Athletic, World Cup squads are set to be announced on November 11th.

Here’s a list of all the Championship players who look set to be in contention to head to Qatar later this month…

Birmingham City

Auston Trusty (USA)

Krystian Bielik (Poland)

Przemysław Płacheta (Poland)

Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia)

Blackburn Rovers

Ryan Hedges (Wales)

Blackpool

Theo Corbeanu (Canada)

Kenny Dougall (Australia)

Bristol City

Antoine Semenyo (Ghana)

Burnley

Connor Roberts (Wales)

Cardiff City

Rubin Colwill (Wales)

Mark Harris (Wales)

Huddersfield Town

Michal Helik (Poland)

Yuta Nakayama (Japan)

Hull City

Callum Elder (Australia)

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (Iran)

Luton Town

Tom Lockyer (Wales)

Middlesbrough

Zack Steffen (USA)

Matthew Hoppe (USA)

Riley McGree (Australia)

Norwich City

Josh Sargent (USA)

1 of 25 Who is this Championship player? Anel Ahmedhodzic Jewison Bennette Iliman Ndiaye George Baldock

QPR

Seny Dieng (Senegal)

Ilias Chair (Morocco)

Tyler Roberts (Wales)

Reading

Baba Rahman (Ghana)

Andy Yiadom (Ghana)

Mamadou Loum (Senegal)

Sheffield United

Adam Davies (Wales)

Rhys Norrington-Davies (Wales)

Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal)

Sunderland

Bailey Wright (Australia)

Jewison Bennette (Costa Rica)

Swansea City

Ben Cabango (Wales)

Joe Allen (Wales)

Olivier Ntcham (Cameroon)

Watford

Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)

West Brom

Tom Rogic (Australia)