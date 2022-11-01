All the Championship players potentially going to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is just around the corner, and it promises to be a memorable one.
And it might be most remember for the fact that it’s happening in the desert, in winter. It’ll bring an end to all domestic football in England’s top four tiers; for two weeks in League Two and One and for a month in the Championship and Premier League.
As the Football League continues to grow in both popularity and quality, we’re set to see a large number of Championship players at the World Cup – according to The Athletic, World Cup squads are set to be announced on November 11th.
Here’s a list of all the Championship players who look set to be in contention to head to Qatar later this month…
Birmingham City
Auston Trusty (USA)
Krystian Bielik (Poland)
Przemysław Płacheta (Poland)
Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia)
Blackburn Rovers
Ryan Hedges (Wales)
Blackpool
Theo Corbeanu (Canada)
Kenny Dougall (Australia)
Bristol City
Antoine Semenyo (Ghana)
Burnley
Connor Roberts (Wales)
Cardiff City
Rubin Colwill (Wales)
Mark Harris (Wales)
Huddersfield Town
Michal Helik (Poland)
Yuta Nakayama (Japan)
Hull City
Callum Elder (Australia)
Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (Iran)
Luton Town
Tom Lockyer (Wales)
Middlesbrough
Zack Steffen (USA)
Matthew Hoppe (USA)
Riley McGree (Australia)
Norwich City
Josh Sargent (USA)
QPR
Seny Dieng (Senegal)
Ilias Chair (Morocco)
Tyler Roberts (Wales)
Reading
Baba Rahman (Ghana)
Andy Yiadom (Ghana)
Mamadou Loum (Senegal)
Sheffield United
Adam Davies (Wales)
Rhys Norrington-Davies (Wales)
Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal)
Sunderland
Bailey Wright (Australia)
Jewison Bennette (Costa Rica)
Swansea City
Ben Cabango (Wales)
Joe Allen (Wales)
Olivier Ntcham (Cameroon)
Watford
Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)
West Brom
Tom Rogic (Australia)