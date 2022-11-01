‘A game that should have goals’ – Prutton predicts Norwich City v QPR

Norwich City host QPR in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Norwich City welcome QPR to Carrow Road tomorrow night, in what should be a closely contested Championship clash.

QPR currently sit in 3rd place of the table and will be looking to return to winning ways after losing against Birmingham City last time out.

The Canaries meanwhile claimed a 3-1 win over Stoke City last time out – their first win in six to move them back into the top-six.

And making his prediction for tomorrow night’s game, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton writes:

“That was a good performance and result for Norwich against Stoke. Much needed for Dean Smith and Co as their season was starting to go off the rails.

“QPR had a very bumpy night at Birmingham on Friday, but they have always tended to bounce back quickly this season and they’re yet to lose back-to-back games. I think they will with a score draw in a game that should have goals in.”

Prutton predicts a 2-2 scoreline.

QPR will certainly fancy their chances in this one. Like Prutton says, QPR under Beale have a habit of bouncing back from defeats and against an out-of-sorts Norwich City side, they could do just that.

But Norwich might also go into this one confident of a result after returning to winning ways last time out.

How will this one pan out?

Both teams definitely have the firepower to come out of this one with a win. But QPR might go into this one as the slight favourites given recent form, and given some key injuries in the Norwich ranks to players like Josh Sargent.

QPR have some injuries of their own, but they’re proving that they can cope without some of their key players – that being said, Chris Willock looks set to make his return to action at Carrow Road.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm tomorrow and will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.