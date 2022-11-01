3 Max Aarons replacements Norwich City should consider amid new Manchester United rumours

Norwich City man Max Aarons has been subject of fresh transfer speculation this week, with Manchester United said to be interested.

Norwich City’s highly-rated right-back Aarons will be no stranger to transfer interest by now.

And ahead of the winter window, Football Insider has claimed that Manchester United have made him their number one option as they bid to bolster their options on the right-hand side of defence under manager Erik ten Hag.

With that in mind, here are three Aarons replacements the Canaries should have their eyes on…

Cody Drameh – Leeds United

Any Championship team on the lookout for a new option on the right should have their eyes on Cody Drameh.

He was a huge hit on loan with Cardiff City last season but still isn’t getting regular game time with Leeds United. He’s a danger going forward as well as solid defensively and could be an ideal Aarons replacement, be it permanently or temporarily.

Calvin Ramsay – Liverpool

Ramsay is one that would likely have to be a loan given how bright his Liverpool future is, but after arriving from Aberdeen in the summer, a Championship loan could be perfect for his development as he settles into English football.

He’s a creative threat, as shown by his nine assists in 39 Aberdeen games and could be a big hit at Carrow Road.

Jack Stacey – Bournemouth

A more experienced option would be Bournemouth man Stacey, who has already proven that he can be a standout right-back or wing-back in the Championship. He’s impressed with the Cherries and, before then, at Luton Town.

At 26, he’s not so much one for the future, but he still has plenty of time on his side. His deal at Bournemouth expires next summer and given his limited game time since their promotion, a departure could be favourable.