‘Will claim a narrow win here’ – Preston North End v Swansea City prediction: The72

Preston North End host Swansea City in the Championship tomorrow evening.

It has been a solid season for the Lilywhites who currently sit in a mid-table position despite lacking consistency in recent matches. Ryan Lowe’s side have struggled in front of goal so far this season, scoring the joint lowest number of goals alongside Cardiff City with just 13 so far.

Russell Martin has really got the best out of his side this campaign, playing entertaining, attacking football and looking unstoppable at times. Despite this, the Swans will undoubtedly want to improve upon their recent draw against local rivals Bristol City.

Swansea City are a side that have been clinical going forward but will be in for a difficult challenge against a Preston North End side that are defensively solid.

Ahead of this tie, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions…

Will Gregory

“This fixture will be seen as a crucial one for the Swans who could move one step closer to the automatic promotion places with a win.

“After a slow start to the campaign with very few goals, Preston North End have put that behind them and have looked like a threat going forward. However, striker Emil Riis has been unable to replicate his goal-scoring form from last season, finding the net just five times so far.

“Players like Michael Obafemi and Olivier Ntcham have been integral for Swansea City and could potentially overwhelm the Lilywhites’ defence.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 0-2 Swansea City

Luke Phelps

“This is a tough one to call. I like the look of Swansea City right now but Preston are no pushovers, and any team going to Deepdale are going to have a tough time breaking the opposition down.

“Ryan Lowe’s side are starting to score a few more goals and they continue to keep them out at the other end.

“But with Joel Piroe set to come back for the Swans and other players like Michael Obafemi and Ollie Cooper looking sharp right now, I’m going to say the Swans will claim a narrow win here.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 0-1 Swansea City