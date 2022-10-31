Wigan Athletic boss puts time frame on Ben Amos’ return from injury

Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson has given an update on Ben Amos’ injury, in an interview with Wigan Today.

Amos has been the regular between the sticks for Wigan Athletic so far this season, but he missed the weekend’s 1-0 home defeat to Watford through injury, with Jamie Jones deputising in his absence.

The injury comes as a big loss to the Latics, and manager Richardson was quizzed on Amos and he was able to set a timeframe on his return.

Speaking to Wigan Today, Richardson revealed the nature of the injury and stated the shot stopper would likely be back in contention after the break for the World Cup next month.

A blow for Wigan Athletic…

To have your first choice goalkeeper out injured is always a big blow for any side, especially for a side down near the bottom of the table, even at this relatively early stage in the season, and so Wigan Athletic will be hoping they can call upon Amos as quickly as possible.

Jones came in and played well against the Hornets on Saturday and so should be more than capable of stepping in whilst Amos continues his recovery for the weeks and months to come. He will keep his place when Wigan Athletic take on Stoke City on Wednesday evening at the DW Stadium.

However, the injury probably comes at an okay time for Wigan Athletic. Given the World Cup break is just around the corner, Amos returning after the break means that he won’t actually miss too many games for his club, with only four games between now and the season restarting.