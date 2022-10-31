What’s former QPR and Swansea City manager Paulo Sousa up to these days?

Paulo Sousa was in charge of QPR between 2008 and 2009, and Swansea City between 2009 and 2010.

Sousa, now age 52, enjoyed a lengthy playing career which saw him represent teams such as Benfica, Sporting CP, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Panathinaikos.

The former midfielder was also capped 51 times by Portugal.

He stepped into management in 2005 with the Portuguese U16 side before landing his first managerial job with QPR in 2005.

But Sousa was in charge for less than six months and sacked amid some controversial circumstances, overseeing a total of 26 games in charge of the west London club.

A few months later he took charge of Swansea City where he impressed, before leaving 11 moths later to take on the Leicester City job.

During the 2009/10 Championship campaign, Sousa guided the Swans to a 7th place finish which was their highest league finish in 27 years.

So what’s Sousa up to these days?

Sousa lasted just 12 games with Leicester City and since then, he’s held a number of managerial positions.

After leaving Leicester, Sousa held lengthier positions with Hungarian side Videoton, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Basel, and Fiorentina.

Then in 2017, Sousa headed for China where he took charge of Tianjin Quanjian, and that spell lasted 11 months before Sousa was back in European football with Bordeaux.

After another brief tenure, Sousa then held the Poland national job for close to a year, then he headed for Brazil where he was named Flamengo manager.

Again though, it was another brief spell – Sousa left Flamengo in June this year.

Sousa was recently linked with the Inter Milan job, but that link seems to have gone quiet for the time being.

He remains a manager and former player with bags of experience though, having won titles across several countries in Europe, and it’s surely only a matter of time before we see Sousa back in the dugout somewhere.