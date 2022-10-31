What’s former Norwich City and West Brom striker Robert Earnshaw up to these days?

Robert Earnshaw played for West Brom between 2004 and 2006, and for Norwich City between 2006 and 2007.

Earnshaw, now age 41, was born in Zambia. And after moving to Wales at a young age, Earnshaw later became a youth player with Cardiff City.

Making his league debut for the club in 1998, Earnshaw would go on to amass 203 appearances for the club, scoring 105 goals in all competitions before joining West Brom in 2004.

He spent a season-and-a-half at The Hawthorns, scoring 17 goals in 50 total appearances and making his Premier League debut in the process.

Earnshaw then joined Norwich City in January 2006. He spent another season-and-a-half with his new club and managed to score an impressive 27 goals in 47 total appearances, including 19 goals in the 2006/07 Championship campaign.

After leaving Norwich City in the summer of 2007, Earnshaw went on to represent the likes of Derby County, Nottingham Forest, Blackpool, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Toronto FC, Chicago Fire and the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Playing against Charlton Athletic in the 2004/05 season, Earnshaw netted the first ever Premier League hat-trick scored by a West Brom player.

He also boasts the record of being the only ever player to score a hat-trick in the Premier League and all three divisions of the now Football League, the League and FA Cup and in an international match too.

So what’s Earnshaw up to these days?

The 59-cap former Welsh international retired from playing in 2015 and soon after took on a coaching role with the Whitecaps.

But in 2018 he was named assistant manager of USL side Fresno FC – a position which he held for one year.

Then after spending another three years out of the game, Earnshaw landed the role of assistant manager with USL side Orange County earlier this year where he works under former West Brom teammate Richard Chaplow.

And alongside his work with Orange County, Earnshaw regularly discusses ongoings with his former clubs – in particular Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest – and he remains one of the most prolific strikers that the Football League has seen in its history.