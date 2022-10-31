‘Their woes continue here’ – Coventry City v Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

Coventry City welcome Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday evening this week.

The Sky Blues fell to a defeat last weekend against Blackpool despite taking the lead in the game. Mark Robins’ side are beginning to find their feet, but consistency is still the main aspect eluding their game at the moment.

Blackburn Rovers come into this one in flying form after a narrow victory over Hull City extended their winning run to four. They sit 2nd, and a win would see them move into 1st place ahead of Burnley, who play on Wednesday.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“The hosts in this one are the underdogs, but they can’t be written off. Coventry City have a strong squad and they are capable of an upset here. A win could see them escape the drop zone and mentally that could kick start their campaign.

“Blackburn Rovers have the chance to make it four wins in a row and really begin to cement their position at the top end of the table. Consistency tends to be their problem, but once again I expect them to be in or around the play-off conversation come the back end of this campaign.

“I can see this one being a close fought game, but I do see the visitors getting over the edge in this one.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

James Ray

“Blackburn Rovers’ away form was a problem while Ewood Park was their fortress. However, Tomasson’s men are now getting results on the road too, and they could be serious contenders for promotion if they maintain this form.

“As for Coventry City, it seemed as though they were starting to patch a run together but with home pitch issues resurfacing, there’s more unrest afoot again.

“It makes for a difficult position for Mark Robins and his side and Blackburn aren’t the easiest side to have in town amid their struggles. I think their woes continue here and Rovers take all three points back to Lancashire.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 0-2 Blackburn Rovers