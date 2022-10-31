‘That difference will be pivotal’ – Luton Town v Reading prediction: The72

Luton Town host Reading in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Luton Town head into their midweek clash with Reading off the back of a home draw to Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland.

Elliot Embleton’s equaliser pegged the Hatters back after taking the lead through Carlton Morris just before the break. The result means they still sit in a strong 9th place after 17 Championship games, though they’ll be determined to make a return to winning ways with the World Cup break moving closer.

As for Reading, they were unable to maintain the momentum gained by beating Bristol City after falling to a dramatic defeat against Vincent Kompany and Burnley.

Anass Zaroury’s 94th-minute winner sent the Royals home with nothing and pushed them down to 11th in the Championship. Paul Ince’s side have now lost four of their last five games after initially starting the season in impressive fashion.

Now, ahead of Tuesday night’s tie, a handful of our writers have made their score predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“Luton Town have a really good chance to close the gap to the play-off spots here. They’re unbeaten in five at Kenilworth Road while Reading have now lost their last three consecutive away games, and I think that difference will be pivotal here.

“Ince’s side have shown they’re capable of springing a surprise and they’re certainly due their fair share of credit for their efforts this season. I think they’ll come up short here though.

“It could be a tight affair and Reading will do all they can to take at least a share of the points to slow their slide, but I anticipate they’ll leave empty handed.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Reading

Luke Phelps

“Reading started the season well. But like in previous seasons, they’re starting to fall down the Championship table. Luton meanwhile have been climbing up it in recent weeks.

“Heading to Kenilworth Road, I really can’t see Reading leaving with a win, and so for me it comes down to whether or not Luton Town can score enough goals on the day.

“If they can get themselves in front early on then they might be in for a pleasant evening – I’m going to predict a fairly comfortable Luton Town win in this one.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 2-0 Reading