Stoke City keen on out-of-favour Leicester City man, report reveals

Stoke City are keen on signing Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, reports claim.

Alan Nixon says (via Stoke Sentinel) that Stoke City boss Alex Neil is keen on signing a new goalkeeper, a new centre-back and a new striker in January.

And Nixon says that the Potters fancy Leicester City shot-stopper Iversen, 25, who was linked with Stoke City last summer.

The Dane spent last season on loan with Preston North End where he featured in all 46 of their Championship fixtures, impressing before returning to parent club Leicester.

But Iversen remains no.2 to Danny Ward who’s been preferred in goal so far this season.

Nixon says that Neil wants to sign Iversen either on loan or in a permanent deal and so he could yet hand Iversen a lifeline in January, but whether or not Leicester will want to sell remains to be seen.

Brendan Rodgers’ side currently sit in 18th place of the Premier League table and so they might be keen on keeping back-up players like Iversen in case they do suffer relegation this season.

An ambitious move…

Iversen showed last season that he’s certainly a good goalkeeper at Championship level, and he may be frustrated at his lack of game time in the Premier League this time round.

But given the potential he showed last season, Leicester may be reluctant to sell Iversen and so he might have to settle for another loan move.

A temporary move to Stoke City though would be a good outcome for all involved – Stoke could certainly do with a bit more stability down the spine and Iversen would bring just that.

A permanent move though, whilst ambitious, would be a real statement signing for Stoke City who are definitely in need of a transfer window.

The Potters return to action v Wigan Athletic on Wednesday night.